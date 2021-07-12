St. Kitts & Nevis leads independent member states of the ECCU with COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 persons

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 12, 2021 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ Roll UP 2 Roll OUT Vaccination Programme is leading the independent member states of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) with the most COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 persons.

According to statistics gleaned from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) as of the 2nd July, 2021, St. Kitts and Nevis is ahead of all the independent members of the ECCU with 77.3 percent of COVID-19 vaccines administered per 100 persons.

The other independent member states include Antigua and Barbuda with 65.5 percent; Saint Lucia with 28.7 percent; Dominica with 53.7 percent; Grenada with 30.4 percent; and St. Vincent and the Grenadines with 22.2 percent. The other two members of the ECCU, which are British Dependencies, include Montserrat with 49.1 percent and Anguilla with 89.3 percent.

As of the 2nd July, 2021, St. Kitts and Nevis had administered 41, 850 doses; Antigua and Barbuda 64,617 doses; Saint Lucia 52,921 doses; Dominica 39,938 doses; Grenada 34, 331 doses; St. Vincent and the Grenadines 24,737 doses; Montserrat 2,651 doses; and Anguilla 16,460 doses.

As of 2nd July, 2021, 2, 351,277 doses have been administered in CARPHA member states.

The Federation’s vaccination programme has been making steady progress. As of Friday 9thJuly, 2021, 42,065 total doses were administered representing 69.7 % of persons who have had at least the first dose, while 19, 042 persons have received their second dose amounting to 57.6 percent. In order for herd immunity to be achieved 70 percent of the total adult population, which equates to 33, 037 must be fully vaccinated. 32, 440 doses have been administered on St. Kitts and 9, 625 doses have been administered on Nevis.