St. Kitts & Nevis says it is ready for visitors

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 29th October, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- Final preparations are now being completed to ensure that St. Kitts & Nevis is ready to welcome visitors to its shores once again, in coming days.

Top tourism and health officials have shared their confidence about the state of readiness of the airports, new health facilities, hotels and the employees and operators who work in the hospitality sector.

There is also hope being expressed that the citizens too are mentally prepared and ready to play their part, in avoiding outbreaks of the Coronavirus.

Even the much talked about St. Kitts and Nevis Health Mobile Application is also ready, according to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.

She said that stakeholders like the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Nevis Tourism Authority, have already collaborated with the National COVID-19 Task Force, to help prepare hoteliers and other stakeholder groups, through a series of training that was implemented.

At the Robert Bradshaw International Airport, a new Welcome Center has been built, along with testing and isolation rooms, while sneeze guards, signage, seat and floor markers, have also been put in place.

Unlike the situation that pertained before March, 2020, arriving passengers will now be made to assemble just outside their aircraft on the tarmac, before being escorted into a newly build holding area, before they are allowed inside the main terminal.

Only limited numbers will be allowed in the terminal’s arrival hall, as they wait in line to have their medical records checked in a screening unit, also recently installed.

The new protocols also require that passengers be carefully checked, including nasal swabs and temperature checks, to determine if any new arrivals may be showing signs of COVID-19.

Isolation units have also been installed at the airport, in the event that passengers are showing symptoms, such as fevers, coughs, or are sneezing.

Generally, the aim is to minimize the risks of transmission, once visitors begin arriving.

Dr laws is of the opinion that in order to avoid the need for the re-introduction of lock downs and curfews and other public restrictions, “As individuals, we have a responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus by adhering to the measures we have now gotten used to.”

These, she reminded, include the wearing of the face mask, hand hygiene, sanitation, making sure those high touch areas are clean, physical distancing, ensuring that we maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet from others when in public spaces, social distancing, and avoiding mass gatherings.”



The airports will be opened on 31st October, 2020.

Plexiglasses were installed at the check-in counters and hand sanitizing stations are displayed.

Main photo: Retrofit work at the RLB International Airport