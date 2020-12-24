St. Kitts & Nevis suspends flights with the UK

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 24th December, 2020 (MyVueNews.com)- It was only a matter of time, but finally, St. Kitts & Nevis has now joined the growing list of countries, worldwide, that have suspended flights from the United Kingdom.

However, senior officials at the COVID-19 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), have explained that the ban is only for a two week period, commencing on Boxing Day, Saturday, 26th December, 2020 and ending on Saturday, 2nd January, 2021.

The ban has become necessary, after a new and more infectious strain of the deadly Coronavirus was discovered in the UK, causing the government there to lockdown the capital and impose stricter measures, to the ones that were only recently relaxed.

Other CARICOM states, like Guyana, have said that they are monitoring the situation and have determined, like the United States, that it is too early to stop the flights from or to England.

This is a different approach to the stance being taken by St. Kitts & Nevis, Canada, France and almost 60 other nations, that have suspended travel.

Many health experts, including those at the World Health Organization, have concluded that this new variant of the virus can be more easily transmitted.

They have also indicated that though they are still trying to learn more about the new variant, there is currently no evidence that the recently approved vaccines would not be have the same effect as they have had in the earlier cases of COVID-19.

This is the second suspension of flights between the UK and St. Kitts & Nevis, due to the Coronavirus.

Main Photo: British Airways