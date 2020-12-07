St. Kitts Providing a safe harbour for cruise partners

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 7th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The cruise sector, worldwide, is continuing to struggle, with most ships forced to stay in port, and without passengers.

It is because of this very challenging period, the Ministry of Tourism and the Government generally, in St. Kitts & Nevis, have extended a hand of friendship to the Royal Caribbean Group vessel, Rhapsody of the Seas, which is now docked at the Port Zante, in St. Kitts, in what officials refer to as “Safe Harbouring”.

The ship arrived here from St. Maarten on Sunday, 6th December, 2020, with 78 crew members, but no passengers.

While in Basseterre, and as part of the agreement to accept it in port, Rhapsody of the Seas is required to adhere to the country’s COVID-19 regulations, including arrival travel requirements, and health and safety protocols for all international travelers.



Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant, had previously justified the decision to allow the ship to visit, as a humanitarian gesture, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is severely affecting the cruise sector, and with ships finding much difficulty to find ports of assistance for provisioning and other essential activities, and also to help reduce stress levels of crew members, while still not compromising the integrity of the health system.

The Safe Harbour as been approved for 60 days.

A release from the St. Kitts Tourism Authority over the past weekend, explained that upon arrival at Port Zante, the crew members of the Rhapsody of the Seas were required to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine onboard the vessel or quarantine for the number of days, as per their transition time from their last port.

Complete a RT-PCR test at the end of the 14 day-quarantine period or mandated quarantine period based on their transition time for their last port.

They also indicated that “In the event a crew member tests positive for COVID-19 on entry into St. Kitts, the vessel will have to leave Port Zante for International waters.”

It was also said that there will be very limited physical interaction with crew members of the vessel during the mandatory quarantine.

Pilots of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority, SCASPA, will not be required to provide any physical assistance to facilitate berthing for either vessel and the Coast Guard assistance will not be required, unless in the case of an emergency.

Royal Caribbean’s ship agent, Delisle Walwyn will be provisioning the cruise vessels, with containers of supplies that will be imported and delivered to Rhapsody of the Seas.

The items will be dropped off on the Pier without any physical interaction between Delisle Walwyn staff and the crew.

The following additional conditions have also been put in place:

1. Crew exchange will be done only via air and all crew embarking ships and disembarking must adhere to the Federation’s travel requirements for arrival and departure.

2. All crew members arriving by air must undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine on the vessel.

3. Royal Caribbean Group has advised crew members, that they are not allowed to integrate into the Federation after the 14 day mandatory quarantine and negative RT-PCR test on day 14.

This was done to keep both the Federation and the crew safe during Safe Harbouring.

Main Photo: Rhapsody of the Seas while docked at Port Zante, St. Kitts, on Monday (Photo Courtesy: MyVue News.com)