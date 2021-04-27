St. Kitts to host full CPL Tournament

Basseterre, Tuesday 27 April 2021 (MyVueNews.com) – The Caribbean Premier League, CPL, has announced that its entire 2021 tournament will be staged at the Warner Park Stadium in St. Kitts.

This announcement came during an international press conference, on Tuesday 27th April, 2021, between the government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean Premier League.

COO of CPL, Pete Russell, said that the tournament will begin on Saturday 28th August and will run until mid September.

It was also disclosed that up to 50% capacity would be allowed for fans hoping to attend the games.

However, all fans, players, officials, media and everyone else will be required to be fully vaccinated to be a part of the tournament.

Minister Powell also said “We are greatly confident that the hosting of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in St. Kitts & Nevis in 2021 will stimulate much-needed economic activity, especially for small and medium-sized local businesses. As it relates to COVID-19 we will maintain our vigilance to ensure that our health protocols are not compromised and that the country remains protected from any serious spread of the Coronavirus. It will most certainly help to revive the tourism sector that has been struggling for over a year, under the weight of the deadly COVID-19 global pandemic. Therefore, the economic impact is forecast to be significant.”

The CPL representative said the tournament will deliver great benefits to the people of St Kitts and Nevis. “We are delighted to be able to announce that we will be having the Hero CPL in St Kitts & Nevis in 2021 and we would like to thank those involved in welcoming the tournament to this wonderful country. As was demonstrated during the 2020 tournament the CPL is a massive boost for the host country with US$51.5million delivered in sponsorship value for Trinidad & Tobago. We are really looking forward to giving St Kitts & Nevis the exposure they deserve.”

The tournament will be played over a 4 week period.