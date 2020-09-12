St.Paul’s Man shot in Parsons

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 12th September, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – The early morning of Saturday, 12th September, 2020, was disturbed by the sound of gunshots when an attempt was made on the life of a resident of Parsons Ground Village, on the northwestern side of St. Kitts.

Police have confirmed that the incident occurred just after 1:00 a.m.

They say that their preliminary investigations have revealed that 38-year-old Devon Whattley, of St. Paul’s, was inside his mother’s house in Parson Ground when unknown assailants fired a number of shots through the window.

He was transported to the JNF Hospital via the ambulance and remains hospitalized.

An x-ray has revealed that he received a single gunshot wound and the bullet is lodged behind his spine.

The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 or the nearest Police Station. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

File photo: Devon Whattley