St. Peters and Spurs Deliver Seven Goal Thriller

By Andre Huie,

St. Peters and Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs delivered one of the most entertaining matches of the Super Six Playoffs with a seven goal thriller on Wednesday. St. Peters came from behind to score two goals in the last two minutes of regulation time to win the match 4-3.

Scoring for St. Peters

Kirkland Harris 18th min

Elanjah Govia 51st min

Tyquan Terrell 88th min

Oszani Purcell 90th min

Scoring for Garden Hotspurs

Dahjal Kelly 32nd min

Steve Archibald 58th min

Diandra Challenger 59th min

After the match Coach Austin “Dico” Huggins of Spurs bemoaned his team blowing the chances to put themselves in pole position to make the finals. “Lack of concentration. This has been happening over and over, time and time again. Our defence is making mistakes that have been costing us matches. I think we really need to look into that and try to make some adjustments to ensure that the rest of the games (in the Super Six) the other games are much tighter,” Huggins said.

Coach of St. Peters Anthony “Nets” Isaacs said he made a tactical change towards the end of the match to make adopt a more attacking approach and it paid off. “We made two crucial subs at the end; removing one of the defender to get three at the back to get more offense,” Coach Isaac said.

Man of the match was Tyquan Terrell of St. Peters. Meanwhile in the night’s other match Flow 4G Cayon Rockets and Rams Village Superstars ended in a 0-0 draw. Despite no goals, the match had end to end goalmouth action. Man of the match was Village defender Dillon Caines.

Main Photo: Caption: Man of the Match Tyquan Terrel