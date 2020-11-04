Stapleton police senior embraces new members of the community

By RSCNPF,

The Police at the Stapleton Police Station have increased the number of elderly persons included in their Senior Service Programme.

Launched back in January with four females, the Police Officers recently added two males and are hoping to identify two more. Sergeant Charmaine Audain is the supervisor at the Stapleton Police Station. She and the other Officers conduct regular community walk-throughs as part of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force’s overall community policing initiative. This allows them to check in on older persons living in their district. Sergeant Audain explained that the persons in the Stapleton Police Senior Service Programme are identified as a result of that exercise.

“The staff would give feedback as to who they thought could do with some assistance – whether it was an elderly person who lived alone, did not have anyone to look for them, or had difficulty moving around. This was also how we were able to select the two males who are now a part of the programme and how we will select the additional two,” she said.

Though the staff at the station is small, the Officers do what they can to assist.

“We are one community. We do not see ourselves separate from the community. We are a part of it, and because we are committed to looking out for the most vulnerable in our communities, we have to do whatever we can, however we can, to ensure that is done,” said Sergeant Audain.

Officers in Stapleton assist persons involved in the programme with running errands, going to the health centre, care packages and providing much appreciated company on their visits to spend time with them. Their checks also help to ensure that the persons are in good health.

Main Photo: Stapleton Police Station