Statement by the Director of PAHO on Haiti

Washington, D.C., July 7, 2021 (PAHO/WHO) – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr. Carissa F. Etienne issued the following statement concerning the recent events in Haiti:

“I have to acknowledge the event that unfolded this morning in Haiti leading to the untimely death of President Moïse Jovenel. PAHO wishes to extend its condolences to his family. We also want to express solidarity with the Haitian people in these uncertain times and to reiterate our commitment to advance the country’s health and development.



“Our organization has a long history of working in Haiti, hand-in-hand with local authorities, health professionals and communities through our country office in Port-au-Prince. We continue to stand with them now and will redouble our efforts.



“One of PAHO’s top priorities over the past few weeks has been to support Haiti to start vaccinations and to control the transmission of COVID-19. We will continue working towards this goal with global and local partners. I am hopeful that the arrival of vaccines in the country can start to turn the tide of the pandemic and bring some relief to the Haitian people during these very difficult times.”