Statement from Government House on death of Queen Elizabeth II

His Excellency Governor General Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D has been officially advised of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.

The Governor General has expressed great sadness at her passing. His Excellency the Governor General has also advised the Honourable Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, MP of the death of the Sovereign and Head of the Commonwealth.

Acting in accordance with established protocol, all flags in the Federation will fly at half-mast until the day after the Funeral.

Her son, Heir to the Throne His Royal Highness, Prince Charles has been proclaimed as King. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Government House,

Saint Kitts.

September 8, 2022.