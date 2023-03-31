Major News

Still being sought by police

March 31, 2023

Police in St. Kitts & Nevis are still searching for a 51-year-old man from Upper Cardin Avenue, in Basseterre.

A warrant is in existence for Valentine Graham, who is wanted in connection with a report for building breaking and larceny.

Graham is dark in complexion, 6 feet tall, with black hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or call 662 7062 or 465 2241- Ext. 4220.

No information, however, was given regarding the time of the alleged crime, or where the building was located.

