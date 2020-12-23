Still lost at sea

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 22nd December, 2020 (MyVue News)- Almost one week after first being reported missing at sea, the family of an Old Road fisherman are still keeping their hopes alive, as the search continues in the open sea.

The search party includes officers from the Coast Guard, Defense Force, Fire & Rescue and personnel from the red Cross.

The search for 39 year old Clovis Williams, a resident of Green Tree Housing, Old Road, has been extended to as far west as Sandy Point, after efforts to locate him, failed to produce any results.

It was back on Saturday, 19th December, 2020, when the alarm was sounded, after Williams was reported to have gone out to sea, departing from the Verchild’s Village.

Police have said that he went fishing with two other persons. They added that, he dived into the water to secure a fish pot, but did not resurface and has not been seen since.

Police say that his colleagues then called the Coast Guard for assistance and upon arrival, immediately began their search, while other fishermen assisted with their own boats.

Unfortunately, Williams, to date has not been found.

A call for assistance with any helpful information has been issued by the police.

Main Photo: 39 year old Clovis Williams and the St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard