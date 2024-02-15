Streets not safe-says Attorney General

Basseterre, 15th February, 2024, (MyVue News.com)- New legislative measures are about to be introduced for parliamentary debate to help make the streets of St. Kitts & Nevis safer, according to the country’s Attorney General.

The Government has made known that the coming changes will help to modernise and enhance road safety, through new transportation regulations.

“Our roads are not safe, it is getting worse day by day so we therefore must do what we need to, to ensure that once you traverse the road of St. Kitts and Nevis that you are as safe as you can be,” said the Attorney General, adding that the government is poised to undertake this project with the seriousness it deserves.

They have indicated that they will undertake a comprehensive review of the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

This revision, said Attorney General, Garth Wilkin, will see the introduction of a demerit system and new safety policies, alongside the regulation of non-taxi cars for hire, commonly referred to as ‘Ubers.

“We have to ensure that the business people who operate these ‘Ubers’ and passengers are protected,” said Wilkin.

Additionally, new policies regarding vehicle tint and personalised licence plates will be introduced. These measures are part of a broader effort to address the concerns regarding road safety in the country, added the Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, at a recent press conference hosted by the government.

Wilkin added that these legislative projects reflect the government’s proactive stance on improving road safety standards and regulating emerging transportation trends to protect its citizens and visitors.

He said that by addressing these critical areas, St. Kitts and Nevis aims to create a safer and more regulated road traffic environment, ensuring the well-being of all road users.

Photo: courtesy SKNIS