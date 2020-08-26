Stylo G Reaches Out To Young Aspiring Deejays

By Tahnee Chung, Dancehall Mag,

UK-based Dancehall artiste Stylo G was quite impressed with two youngsters who were pretending to be selectors at what seemed to their ‘verandah’ party in Jamaica. The lads were seen jamming to Stylo’s hit song, Dumpling, on a make-shift DJ station.

The singer shared a video on his Instagram page yesterday, asking his fans to help him locate the boys.

“Who can help me find them??? I remember growing up without the right tools🛠 this the future here PL dm if anyone in Jamaica can get a contact,” he said in the caption.

The young men surely had a vibe going. That vibe was transferred to the artist’s Instagram account as one person commented, “Mi gwaan hold a vibe enuh.” To which the deejay responded, “weh di rum 😂😂😂.”

It wasn’t long before someone else realized that they knew the boys’ mothers and was quick to share their Instagram contact with the deejay.

Stylo G later shared a follow up to his initial post, informing his fans that he was able to locate the boys. The artist officially introduced them as DJ Jhevy and DJ Gush-Gash, on their very own Instagram page @jsquad876.

The entertainer, in his caption, mentioned that in less than 24 hours, the boys had already done a photoshoot. He thanked his fans for tagging him and also urged them to follow and support the newly minted DJs from Brown’s Town, St. Ann, as there was “more to come”

One person commented, “This makes me wanna cry. This is a absolutely power move. I love this (heart emoji).”

“Keep changing people lives bro,” said one fan. “Great example of supporting your own , supporting the young kings much blessings onto you king,” added another.

After his smashing remix of Touch Down with Nicki Minaj and Vybz Kartel in 2018, Stylo found a hit again when he released Dumpling in 2019. The song was later remixed with Spice and Sean Paul which saw him hitting the Billboard Reggae Song chart for the first time.

Main photo: Stylo G