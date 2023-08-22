Sudden death under police investigation

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Tuesday, 22nd August, 2023, (My Vue News.com)-The death of a 55-year-old man is being investigated by police in St. Kitts.

Police reports confirmed that Elvis Maynard was found motionless on the ground in his yard, in St. Paul’s.

The alert was sounded to police in Dieppe Bay, on Monday, 21st August, 2023, with the information that a man was suspected to be dead, at his home in Amsterdam, St. Paul’s.

He was examined by Dr. Maria Medrano and pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered and an update on the ensuing investigation will be provided when available.