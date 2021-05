The National Carnival Committee in St. Kitts & Nevis is inviting persons to submit entries for its Sugar Mas 50 Slogan Competition.

The slogan must capture the true essence of what Sugar Mas 50 will represent and shall also be creative, catchy, and no longer than 10 syllables.

The deadline for the receipt of all entries is Saturday 5th June, 2021.

All entries are to be submitted to info@skncarnival.com

The winner of the Sugar Mas Slogan Competition will receive a cash prize of EC$500.00