Sylvers restrain Molineux’s winning in Constituency Number Seven Domino League

By Peter Ngunjiri, (MMS-SKN),

Sylvers Domino Club from Hidden Alley in Lodge Village, and the only team out of the fourteen in Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League that is captained by a female, Tuesday evening September 15 halted Molineux Domino Club’s short-lived winning form.

Molineux were in the 13th position out of 14 at the end of the first round of the 25th edition of the league and when the second round opened they lost the first three games. Then fortunes suddenly changed in the fourth segment when they humiliated former champions Unity Domino Club by handing them a 13-2 beating, and then went on to win the next two games.

Playing at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux on Tuesday, Sylvers were in their elements when they met Molineux as they won games with little opposition to the point of effortlessly leading 12-4.

At that point Sylvers needed only one game to win, but in that last game Captain Octavia ‘Tackie’ Huggins playing on table one along with Valencia Alexander raced to 100 points before Molineux could earn a single point which earned them a bonus game, and 14-4 win.

League leaders Unity Domino Club and Phillips Domino Club reaped maximum points in games where Unity beat Giants Domino Club 13-8 in a game played at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, and Phillips humiliated Mansions Domino Club 13-2 in a game played on the grounds of the Tabernacle Police Station.

Third placed Tabernacle Domino Club were not as lucky as in their meeting with Saddlers Domino Club on the grounds of the Tabernacle Police Station they lost a point to their rivals in their 13-11 win. Former champions Lodge Domino Club scrapped through with a 13-12 win, also losing a point to Small Corner Bar Domino Club in their encounter at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

In other games, defending champions Parsons Domino Club playing at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion without key player Marc Williams (Director of Marine Affairs), who had joined Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on the popular Tuesday evening’s Leadership Matters, beat Unstoppable Domino Club 14-6; while Christchurch Domino Club beat Guinness Domino Club 13-9 at the Lodge Community Centre.

Points standing positions remain relatively unchanged with the exception of defending champions Parsons who have moved from position nine to seven. Their movement up two positions meant that Unstoppable dropped from position seven to eight, and Mansion slid from position eight to nine.

Points standing at the end of the seventh segment of the league’s second round: Unity, 91; points; Phillips, 88 points; Tabernacle, 85 points; Lodge, 80 points; Christchurch, 75 points; Saddlers, 69 points; Parsons, 68 points; Unstoppable, 65 points; Mansion, 63 points; Small Corner Bar, 45 points; Sylvers, 38 points; Molineux, 29 points; Giants, 28 points; and Guinness, 20 points.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Games continue on Thursday September 17 with the eighth segment of play in the second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League taking place at the usual three venues. All games start at 7:00 pm.

Three games, Giants vs. Saddlers, Unity vs. Guinness, and Lodge vs. Sylvers will be played at the Lodge Community Centre; two games, Phillips vs. Unstoppable and Small Corner Bar vs. Christchurch, will be played at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux; while the grounds of the Tabernacle Police Station will be the venue for Mansion vs. Parsons and Tabernacle vs. Molineux games.

File picture: Captain Octavia ‘Tackie’ Huggins of Sylvers Domino Club seen playing opposite Valencia Alexander in a previous game held on Tuesday September 1.