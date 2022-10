HOBART, Australia (CMC) West Indies lost to Scotland by 42 runs in their opening Group B game of the Twenty20 World Cup qualifiers at Bellerive Oval here Monday.

Scores:

SCOTLAND 160 for five off 20 overs (George Munsey 66, Calum MacLeod 23; Jason Holder 2-14, Alzarri Joseph 2-28).

WEST INDIES 118 off 18.2 overs (Jason Holder 38, Kyle Mayers 20; Mark Matt 3-12, Michael Leask 2-15)