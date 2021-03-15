Tackling the problems of plastic

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 15th March, 2021 (MyVue News.com)- A call has been made in St. Kitts & Nevis for greater emphasis to be placed on the need for environmental protection from the harmful effects associated with the improper disposal of the plastic waste generated on a daily basis.

That call has come from the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Wendy Phipps, while making remarks to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day under the theme Tackling Plastic Pollution.

Phipps admitted that governments and environmentalists alike are aware of the many benefits of plastic, particularly its usefulness in our daily lives, but she also pointed out that “regrettably, in spite of its many uses, the manner in which we, as consumers, have mishandled plastic after use, is now cause for growing concern, given its negative impact on our environment and ecosystems.”

The Consumer Affairs Minister said that so grave is the urgency with which plastic pollution must be tackled in a sustainable manner, that every global citizen has a responsibility to implement measures that address the effective disposal and/or replacement of plastics in production.

Phipps cautioned that to do otherwise would result in detrimental and irreversible consequences for life on land and in water.

This is because the problems will transcend human, animal, plant and marine life as we know it, added the minister.

Research also supports the fact that since its introduction into production processes some 70 years ago, over 8.3 billion metric tonnes of the material have been produced.

The government officials disclosed that to reduce plastic waste and the associated negative effects, recycling programmes have been implemented in many countries, particularly in urban cities where a significant proportion of the population resides.

However, in reality, these programmes are largely under-utilized, admitted the Consumer Affairs Minister.