By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 11th February, 2022 (MyVue News. com)-The Government and people of Taiwan continue to demonstrate their commitment to the people of St. Kitt & Nevis, in their fight against COVID-19 and other disasters.

The latest assistance has come in the form of non-pharmaceutical and post-emergency supplies, according to Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Michael Lin.

He explained that the donation is valued at over US$355, 000.

Included in the package were face shields along with medical and relief supplies.

The ambassador indicated that his embassy was happy to assist in response to the COVID19 pandemic and the hurricane disaster management in St. Kitts and Nevis.

For him, the diplomat said the donation demonstrates the staunch partnership between the two countries.

The donation was made by Tina Bow, President of the Simply Help Foundation based out of Los Angeles, California, while the Chair of the National COVID-19 Taskforce, Abdias Samuel, stated that as a small island developing state “only through fostering these regional and international relationships we will be resilient against the impact of any particular disaster”.

It was also reported that responsibility for the distribution of the supplies will be coordinated by the Director of Social Services, Oslyn Ward Harris, and the staff of the Department of Social Services.

The handing over ceremony was held on Wednesday 9th February, 2022.