The Taiwan Technical Mission pledged to continue supporting the projects and activities of the Ministry of Agriculture in St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly as it relates to climate change adaptability.

Kyle Huang, Project Specialist at the Technical Mission reiterated the commitment of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the local government at the Agriculture Review Planning Meeting held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

“Over the years, [the] Taiwan Technical Mission has provided innovations through various projects and technical support in the agricultural sector,” Mr. Huang said.

One such project is the St. Kitts and Nevis Enhancing Agricultural Adaptive Capacity to Climate Variability Project. It started on February 27, 2018, and runs to December 31, 2022. It was designed to implement adaptation and mitigation action and to facilitate technology development, dissemination and deployment, access to climate finance, relevant aspects of education, training and public awareness.

“Although the climate variability project will end this year, [the] Taiwan Technical Mission will continue to cooperate with the Ministry of Agriculture. We established a new project that will assist the ministry in achieving the goal of enhancing innovation and sustainable systems,” Mr. Huang stated.

He added that the Taiwan Technical Mission can always be depended on to provide general technical support in agriculture in St. Kitts and Nevis. The ROC also assists the Federation in agro-processing as well as crop development.

