Taiwan offers more money to St. Kitts & Nevis for vaccines

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 8th January, 2021 (MyVueNews.com)- The process of vaccinating people in Europe, Asia and North America has become somewhat of a slow exercise, but here in the Caribbean, most nations are still awaiting their quotas to commence their own programs.

In St. Kitts and Nevis, where an investment of over $800,000 has already been made, more financial support is coming, in the form of a grant from the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), which this week, pledged to assist St. Kitts and Nevis’ effort to procure additional COVID-19 vaccines once they become available under the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX).

A release from the Government Information Service in Basseterre, said the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws, revealed that the pledge was made by Taiwan’s Resident Ambassador His Excellency Tom Lee during a visit to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, 6th January, 2021.

Dr Laws said, “The Republic of China (Taiwan) is making a very generous donation to the Federation of US$600,000 towards the procurement of vaccines.”

She added that St. Kitts and Nevis previously made the required down payment to the COVAX arrangement to make available enough vaccines to cover 20 percent of the population in the initial stages.

In the recent past, Taiwan has also made donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the government. These included ventilators, N-95 face masks, thermal camera sets, forehead thermal guns, protective clothing, isolation gowns, and testing machines.

Main Photo: Taiwan’s Resident Ambassador His Excellency Tom Lee (Photo Courtesy: SKNIS)