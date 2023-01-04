Taiwan Scholarships-time to apply

The 2023 MOFA Taiwan Scholarship is open for application. Those who are interested in seeking a bachelor, master or doctoral degree, conducted in Mandarin Chinese or English, are encouraged to apply through the Ministry of Education of St. Kitts and Nevis. Please check the following websites for more details:

https://en.mofa.gov.tw/cp.aspx?n=1325 (Guidelines for the MOFA Taiwan Scholarship Program) 2. https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw/web/pages.aspx?p=7 (MOFA Taiwan Scholarship application form) 3. https://www.studyintaiwan.org/ (Program List)

The MOFA Taiwan scholarship duration includes: a. Pre-degree Mandarin Language Enrichment Program (LEP): one year maximum. b. Undergraduate program: four years maximum; Master program: two years maximum; Doctoral program: four years maximum. Total duration for any combination of programs under this scholarship is five years maximum.

Applicants must be a high school graduate or above. The applicants must finish application procedures at the Ministry of Education before March 31st, 2023 for onward further review and forwardness to Taiwan.

Applicants should submit the documents listed below: (1) A completed application form. (Download at https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw/web/pages.aspx?p=7) (2) A photocopy of applicant’s passport or other photo IDs that prove nationality.

(3) A photocopy of the highest-level diploma or certificate of equivalent educational level and a complete grade transcript. If issued by a foreign educational institution, these documents must be authenticated by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan). (4) Documents to certify that they have applied to an educational institution or its affiliated Mandarin Training Center, such as photocopies of the application fee receipt, the application form and a note of reply or email from the educational institution. (5) For those applying for degree programs taught in Chinese (without taking the LEP Program first), a photocopy of a Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TOCFL) transcript or certificate for Level 2 or above.

(6) A photocopy of a TOEFL transcript, a certificate of English proficiency approved by the applicant’s government, or documents to certify that the applicant has graduated from a program taught in English. This does not apply to applicants whose official national language is English. (7) Two letters of reference. (8) Other documents requested by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Incomplete documents and belated applications will not be processed. Moreover, scholarship-granting approvals will be made by a joint committee in Taiwan. For questions regarding this scholarship, please contact with the Embassy at 465-2421.