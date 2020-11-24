Taraji P. Henson Reflects on How She’s Doing Since Ending Engagement: ‘I Am Much Better’

By Ally Mauch,

Taraji P. Henson is opening up about how she’s doing since announcing her split from fiancé Kelvin Hayden last month.

“I am much better, let’s put it that way,” the actress, 50, told Entertainment Tonight ahead of her hosting gig at the American Music Awards on Sunday.

Henson revealed that she and Hayden had split during an appearance on The Breakfast Club morning radio show in October, nearly two years after the former NFL star proposed.

“I haven’t said it yet but it didn’t work out,” Henson said at the time of her romance with Hayden, 37. “I tried, I said, ‘let’s do the therapy thing’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

Though she did not disclose the reason behind the breakup or when they decided to call it quits at the time, Henson stressed the importance of internal happiness separate from romantic relationships.

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work,” she added. “You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either.”

Talking to ET this week, the Empire star noted that celebrating a major birthday milestone — her 50th — in September prompted her to change her outlook.

