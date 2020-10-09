‘Taylor was never patient enough’- WI legend Walsh once had high hopes for Jamaica pace bowler

By Sportsmax,

Legendary West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh believes a lack of patience proved to be a major hindrance to the development of pacer Jerome Taylor, once considered one of the region’s brightest prospects.

Bowling with express pace, Taylor had the uncanny ability to cut the ball back into the right-hander, which had many predicting a long and fruitful international career. Taylor made his debut for the West Indies in a One Day International (ODI) in St. Vincent, against Sri Lanka, and did well enough, taking 2 for 39 from 10 overs. He made his Test debut nine days later on June 20, in St. Lucia, against the same opposition. He was just 18.

Years later, however, injury, illness, and some indifferent form saw his appearances for the West Indies become mostly sporadic. He had a consistent run after returning from injury in 2014, and prior to him retiring from Tests in July 2016 but he never delivered on early potential.

“The first time I saw Jerome Taylor I was excited, but this longevity wasn’t there. The one thing I kept saying to him is just I don’t think he was patient enough,” Walsh told the Mason and Guest radio program.

“He was a much better bowler than the stats show, but he wasn’t patient enough. In my estimation, that’s why he didn’t do as well as he could have or should have in Test cricket. He was one of the most promising players I saw.”

Taylor ended his career with a haul of 150 Test wickets.

Main photo: Jerome Taylor