TDC Group of Companies continues to support Alzheimer’s Awareness

Contributor

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The TDC Group of Companies has once again given its corporate

backing to the St. Kitts and Nevis Alzhemier’s Association, as it celebrates Alzheimer’s

Awareness Month, in September.



The company ‘repainted’ its Home and Building Depot on the Frigate Bay Road in St. Kitts, in

purple, the organisation’s signature colour, to make a strong statement in support of those

persons who are affected by the progressive neurologic disorder.



Additionally, in honour of World Alzheimer’s Day, which is celebrated annually on 21 st

September, staff across all departments donned their purple uniforms in solidarity with the local

organization to further increase public understanding of the disease.



In recent years, assistance has also come in the form of services through the donation of

equipment and materials to conduct training, membership development activities, and

community outreach programmes.

Photo – Staff wearing their purple uniform across the TDC Group on World Alzheimer’s Day