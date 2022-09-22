TDC Group of Companies continues to support Alzheimer’s Awareness

Contributor
Basseterre, St. Kitts – The TDC Group of Companies has once again given its corporate
backing to the St. Kitts and Nevis Alzhemier’s Association, as it celebrates Alzheimer’s
Awareness Month, in September.
The company ‘repainted’ its Home and Building Depot on the Frigate Bay Road in St. Kitts, in
purple, the organisation’s signature colour, to make a strong statement in support of those
persons who are affected by the progressive neurologic disorder.
Additionally, in honour of World Alzheimer’s Day, which is celebrated annually on 21 st
September, staff across all departments donned their purple uniforms in solidarity with the local
organization to further increase public understanding of the disease.
In recent years, assistance has also come in the form of services through the donation of
equipment and materials to conduct training, membership development activities, and
community outreach programmes.
Photo – Staff wearing their purple uniform across the TDC Group on World Alzheimer’s Day