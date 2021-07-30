TDC Group of Companies launch online retail store – ‘A New Shopping Experience’

The TDC Group of Companies has created a new shopping experience with the launch of its eCommerce platform, on Thursday 29th July 2021.

The online store, www.shoptdcgroup.com gives customers the opportunity to shop from anywhere in the world and at any time from a computer or smart device with twenty-four-hour access to over 16,000 products at affordable prices, from the Automotive Divisions, Business Centre, City Drug Store, and the Home and Building Depots, from a secure and safe platform.

In speaking about the launch, Mr. Kelly, TDC Group Chairman, stated, “The TDC Group has since adapted and found creative ways of interacting with and meeting the needs of, our many customers. Over the last 12 months, we have been working on more efficient ways for all our customers, at home and abroad to conduct business with us.”

“Today, we are pleased to introduce to you shoptdcgroup.com, a new online shopping experience! For your convenience, TDC has created a “one-stop-shop”, where you can now purchase thousands of products with ease from your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer, anytime, and from anywhere from a secure and safe platform.”

“We are so excited to unveil this first phase and can’t wait for you to experience it for yourself”.

Mr. Nicolas Menon, Executive Director and Project Lead also spoke to the foundation and future of the eCommerce for the TDC Group.

“Shoptdcgroup.com is a significant milestone for the TDC Group of Companies and a huge undertaking. It was a natural progression for us to embark upon this project, as it aligned with our goals. “

“There was also customer demand, we heard you, we listened, and are answering your requests. It was important for us to start small, create a solid foundation, and provide a strong offering via our retail services.”

“With this first phase, we feel ready to be able to provide an online service that allows our customers to shop safely and securely at their convenience. As we continue to source product images and expand our inventory, customers will see more and more products and categories come online,” concluded Menon.

In the very near future, the company has plans in place to expand to other areas including non-retail services to meet better customers’ needs more efficiently, easily, and conveniently.

Featured Image – TDC Shop Online Ad Campaign for shoptdcgroup.com