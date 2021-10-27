TDC Group of Companies receives Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources World Food Day Heroes Award

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The TDC Group of Companies has been recognized for its contribution to the advancement of the agricultural sector in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The company received the Best Input Supplier Award in the Agricultural Division at the 2021 World Food Day Heroes Awards Ceremony organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, on Thursday 21st October 2021.

The award was presented to Mr. Iston Williams, Senior Manager of the TDC Home and Building Depot on St. Kitts by the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture et al. The accolade recognizes, honours, and celebrates the company’s work in the field of Agriculture and Fisheries, and its contribution to food security, and helping to make the local food system more productive and sustainable.

The TDC Group through its Home and Building Depots continues to actively support a wide cross section of the farming community by providing agricultural inputs, training, technical assistance, and incentives during its annual Farmers Appreciation Sales Event in the month of March.

This year’s Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) World Food Day Awards was held under the theme, “Our Actions Are Our Future – Better Production, Better Nutrition, A Better Environment and A Better Life” and forms part of the activities organized to observe World Food Day.