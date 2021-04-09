The big boom has started in St Vincent, as of this morning

Basseterre,9th April, 2021 (MyVue News.com)-It has started. The La Soufriere volcano is now erupting in full flow in St. Vincent. The major eruption started about 8:45 this morning, (Friday, 9th April 2021.

Eyewitnesses in the country, but who are in the “safe zone” in the south of the island, have reported seeing mushroom clouds, looking like when a nuclear explosion has taken place.

The sun has been blocked out, turning, what was daylight, into night.

The explosions are continuing, as people continue to find an escape.

On Thursday, the Government took precautionary measures to evacuate thousands from the danger zone.

Caribbean countries have pledged support. Cruiselines have promised to make their ships available to help accommodate and relocate Vincentians.

The last explosion was in 1979, and in 1902 another explosion then, killed 1,600.