The Cable to provide telecoms services for the New Horizon Rehabilitation Centre

By The Cable,

The Cable has won the bid to provide telecommunication services at the New Horizon Rehabilitation Centre.

The necessary paperwork was signed to formalize the agreement for the provision of services at a signing ceremony held at the office of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) on Wednesday 2 nd September. The company’s Chief Executive Officer has stated that it is proud to be associated with this project. “This is much more that providing

telecommunication services to the New Horizon Rehabilitation Centre. It is using telecommunication technology to maintain the connectivity of staff and residents to the rest of the world. It is the provision of useful tools that will definitely help in the educational and vocational training of the residents as they embark on a program of self-improvement.”

The services to be provided include a Local Area Network (LAN), local and remote network monitoring, a PABX Communication System, Direct Internet and WiFi Access. According to Bibiana Hamilton Henry, The Cable’s Chief Commercial Officer, who was also present at the signing, the solution will provide connectivity throughout the compound and will facilitate integration into the converged voice, video and data communication system of the government of St. Kitts-Nevis.

Signatories to the agreement were Judith Hewlett, acting on behalf of The Cable’s Chief Executive Officer, Pat Walters, and Ervin Williams and Wesley Wharton, Director and Deputy Chairman respectively of the NTRC.

The New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre was opened in March 2013. The center supports reform efforts, including the provision of training, capacity building, and technical assistance to its residents.