The Cable Wins Bid to Install Network for Ministry of Health

The Cable has won the bid to supply, install and commission a wide area network for the Ministry of Health. The company emerged successful from a transparent bidding process which was opened to all qualified telecommunication operators in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The determination of the winning bid was made by the National Telecommunications and Regulatory

Commission (NTRC).

“This win is another demonstration that The Cable continues to deliver “Best in class” solutions customized to the needs of the customer and can be trusted to deliver major projects such as this,” remarked the company’s CEO Patricia Walters. “More importantly however, this project will facilitate the modernization of healthcare data delivery, giving workers secure remote access to critically important healthcare information and patients the ability to receive specialist support from any healthcare facility in St. Kitts,” she underscored.

Chairman of the Board, Mr. Russell Halbert added, “As an indigenous company we are extremely proud

to have been chosen to provide a ‘carrier grade’ data network to the Ministry of Health, a critical government agency within our nation. We competed against two market leaders within the Telecommunication market in the Caribbean and won. It’s a statement win!”

The company is pleased to showcase its capability to provide critical solutions that are built on underground fiber optic cable that is more climate-resistant, robust and long-lasting. The company is also proud of the fact that the team which developed the solution for this important national initiative is

local.

The Ministry of Health Wide Area Network, to be provided by The Cable, will undergird the connection of all 3 hospitals and the 14 health centers on St. Kitts. According to a Release issued by the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), the system is expected to be delivered in early 2024.



The signing of the contract took place today June 2 nd, 2023, in the office of NTRC at Fortlands,

Basseterre.

Photo: Members of the NTRC and The Cable Team at Signing Ceremony