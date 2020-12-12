The count now moves to 28-remain vigilant says CMO

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 12th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- Two cases in successive days in St. Kitts & Nevis, have pushed the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country, to 28.

Since the opening of the borders, there have been 9 additional cases recorded.

All cases to date have been imported, including the earlier ones from March this year.

With respect to case number 28, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, said This international traveler landed in St Kitts on November 25, 2020 from the United States of America (USA) and has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation.”

She added, that the Ministry of Health – in particular – and Federal Government in general, wish to remind all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus.

Laws said everyone is called upon to follow the COVID-19 prevention and control measures which include:

• wearing a face mask when in public places,

• maintaining good hand hygiene,

• maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places, and

• avoiding crowds and events. Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the Federation.

This additional case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 28 with 18 cases for St.Kitts and 10 cases for Nevis .

Twenty four (24) cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now four (4) active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored, added the CMO.

Front line workers – working along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, assured the doctor.

The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the general public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus, said Laws:

• in-depth contact tracing in an effort to effectively assess the persons with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted;

• quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated.

Main Photo: Two of the hotels being used as quarantine centers