The evolving role of Island Constables in COVID-19 times

Basseterre, 14th October, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- With just a few more weeks remaining before St. Kitts & Nevis begins to welcome visitors to its shores again, a new emphasis is being placed on the role to be played by the Island Constables in the country.

National Disaster Coordinator, Abdius Samuel recently urged the Constables to be on their guard, not only to safeguard themselves, but to also help in protecting citizens and residents, from possible exposure, when the borders are opened.

He told them that when assisting in the enforcement of quarantine measures for visitors, they, (the Constables), need to be vigilant and ensure that nothing is done to jeopardize the current COVID-19 status of the country.

“This is where the compliance comes in, so you need to be the eyes and ears for us to be able to see these individuals,” said Samuel, who is the head of the special COVID-19 Task Force.

He added, “If we do not do our part, and St. Kitts-Nevis starts to see a big outbreak, then we are going back into lock down.”

He indicated that as the country prepares for the reopening of the borders, the role of these officers will be vital in ensuring that persons act in accordance with the regulations that are in place.

According to a government release, the officers were also updated by Samuel on the new processes that will be rolled out at the RLB International Airport for persons arriving in the Federation and the “corridor of containment” which monitors the flow of people from the port of entry to where they will be staying for their vacation.

The release also quoted Samuel as saying that the corridor was designed to aid in contact tracing and controlling the movement of the persons arriving on island.

He informed them that persons entering the country will have to complete an online entry form and wait for permission from the Ministry of National Security.

“Upon arrival, persons will go through an extensive screening process and possible testing before they are allowed to leave the airport to be transported by COVID-19-certified taxis to approved hotels or quarantine sites on the island, stated the Head of the Task Force, during a training session on 13th October, 2020.

Four main hotels will be used to accommodate arriving visitors. These are the Marriott, Park Hyatt, Four Seasons and Koi Resort.

Persons coming to the island from high risk countries will vacation-in-place at these hotels and will be offered limited excursion packages.

