The five accused receive bail

Basseterre, 6th October, 2020 (MyVue News.com)-The five persons who have been accused, charged and were arrested, for one of the biggest money laundering cases in St. Kitts & Nevis, in recent times, have now been granted bail.

They have been accused of various offences committed against the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis and the disbursement of Severance Payments.

Four of the five, are accused of facilitating the crimes while in the employment of the St. Kitts & Nevis Police Cooperative Credit Union, located on Cayon Street in Basseterre.

The fifth person served in a top government position.

However, a number of conditions have been attached to the granting of their bail.

They were all granted bail on Monday, 5th October, 2020, with two sureties and in the sum of $60,000, said a police source.

The five include Deon Webbe, who at the time of his detention, was serving as the country’s Deputy Labour Commissioner.

The others, all of whom were employees of the Police Credit Union, are Mario Wigley, Chanita Richards, Hyacinth Phipps and Tisharie Fyfield.

The Police confirmed that the bail conditions include: (1) the surrender all travel documents; (2) they are to report to the Police Station twice per week, that is, on Mondays and Fridays; (3) they are to have no contact with the employees of the Police Cooperative Credit Union in relation to these matters (however they are allowed to conduct business).

Mario Wigley of Cayon was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, three (3) counts of Uttering of Forged Documents, three (3) counts of Forgery, and four (4) counts of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Hyacinth Phipps of Garden’s Housing was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one (1) count of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Chanita Richards of Parray’s Extension was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one (1) count of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Tisharie Fyfield of Gillard’s Meadows was charged with one (1) count of conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one (1) count of Obtaining Money on Forged Documents.

They are all to return to court on 7th December, 2020.

Main photo above: Four of the five accused persons.