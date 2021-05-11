The Ministry of Foreign Affairs partners with Canadian Charity to secure Covid-19 relief

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, May 11th, 2021– The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today made another important contribution to the Federation’s COVID-19 and overall health efforts with a donation of face shields. The High Commission and Consulate of St. Kitts and Nevis in Canada were instrumental in securing a donation of over 8,000 face shields from GlobalMedic, a registered Canadian charity in Toronto that has been working to make sure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including face masks and face shields are available to vulnerable groups and front-line workers in Canada and around the world. The organization has previously provided disaster relief and life-saving humanitarian aid to the Caribbean in times of disaster.

The Hon. Mark Brantley conveyed his gratitude to Global Medic for the non-pharmaceutical face shields. The personal protective equipment (PPE) donated to St. Kitts and Nevis will add another layer of protection to prepare and protect the Federation’s front-line workers during the evolving pandemic.

Vaccination will offer a more robust and safer pathway to the recovery of the nation’s economic agenda. Until more persons are vaccinated, the World Health Organization (WHO) urges the public to continue wearing a mask, cleaning their hands, and adhering to other Covid-19 protocols.

Foreign Minister Brantley, while handing over the face shields to the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Minister of Health et al, expressed the timeliness of this donation as the Federation prepares for Phase 2 of its recovery. “These will serve to protect our frontline officers as we move toward the recovery stage.” Minister Brantley further thanked the High Commission and Consulate in Canada for its continued efforts in partnering with Canadian stakeholders to ensure the health and safety of both our citizens and visitors. In her response, Health Minister Byron-Nisbett remarked, “We are pleased to accept this generous donation on behalf of our officers at the vanguard of this fight and assure you that these items will be put to good use”. Mr. Osmond Petty, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security was also on hand to receive the portion destined for officers of National Security and commended both Global Medic and the St Kitts and Nevis Missions in Canada for their role in this initiative.

St. Kitts and Nevis is designated as a low-risk country for contracting covid-19. In addition to non-pharmaceutical measures including wearing of face masks or shields, citizens are continually urged to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, front-line workers, and all who are making the sacrifice to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis remains safe.