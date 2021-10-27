The Peoples Labour Party celebrates all The National Food Heroes of our Federation

The Peoples Labour Party (PLP) celebrates and congratulates all the National Food Heroes who won well deserved recognition and awards on Thursday 21st October 2021, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ball Room.

The evening’s event was one of grandeur and jubilation as members from the very active and productive agriculture sector cheered on each other as they received their awards. The awards were varied and represented every segment of our nation’s food chain. These include Top Crop Farmer, Top Livestock Farmer, Top Fisher and Best Cooperative Society.

Our Political Leader and Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy S. Harris, has a love for the Agricultural sector. He grew up in the food belt of the nation and was once Minister with responsibility for Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries and Cooperative. His TEAM Unity administration continues to support our local farmers and fishers pre-COVID-19, during COVID-19 and is committed to continue its support long after COVID-19 is gone.

During this week’s Leadership Matters Programme, our Leader encouraged the nation to heed the theme of the National World Food Day month of activities, “Our Actions are our Future; Better Production; Better Nutrition; A Better Environment and A Better Life”. He stated that the Agriculture Sector will play a vital role in our nation’s economic recovery. He is committed to a Stronger, Safer and Brighter Future for every man, woman and child.

It is events like these that will show to our youth that agriculture is a lucrative, viable and noble profession that is important in nation building. It helps us to retain foreign exchange currency, to keep our food supply safe and our people healthy and strong. All our National Food Heroes exemplify our national motto, “Country Above Self” and our party’s mantra of putting “People FIRST.”

Our Prime Minister and Political Leader, Dr. Hon. Timothy S. Harris, extends congratulations to all the well-deserved Food Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis.