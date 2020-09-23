The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago conveys sincere congratulations to government and people of twin-island federation

By SKNIS,

As St. Kitts and Nevis celebrated its 37th independence anniversary, the Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago conveyed sincere congratulations to the government and people of the twin-island federation.



“The Embassy takes the opportunity to reiterate its wishes to continue to work with the Embassy of Saint Christopher and Nevis to deepen the fraternal bonds between our missions and countries,” they said.



St. Kitts and Nevis celebrated 37 years of independence on September 19, 2020. The message from the Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago was yet another congratulatory correspondence from across the globe.

Main photo: Flags of Saint Kitts and Nevis (L) and Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (R)