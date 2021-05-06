The risk of getting blood clots from COVID-19 disease is far greater than from the vaccine, says physician

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 06, 2021 (SKNIS): Scientists are now looking at the possible link between the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine and blood clots. However, contracting COVID-19 poses a higher risk of getting blood clots than getting them from the vaccine, says Dr. Cuthbert Sebastian Jr., Emergency Room Physician at the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital.



Dr. Sebastian was at the time speaking on the May 05th edition of “Working for You.” He noted that scientists have not found the link and there are a few theories of what could have caused the blood clots, but that the evidence is not concrete.



“There are other reasons these individuals may have gotten blood clots and one of the theories is that they have possibly been exposed to COVID-19 before because COVID-19 actually increases your risk for blood clots at a much higher rate than they are proposing that these vaccines do,” he said. “So you are more likely to get a blood clot from COVID-19 infection than you would have from getting any vaccine.”



The physician stated that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.