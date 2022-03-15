U.S. Embassy Bridgetown is pleased to invite writers who are citizens of and who reside in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to apply to the twelve-week International Writer’s Program (IWP) at the University of Iowa’s prestigious international residency program.

Program dates: The IWP is scheduled in Iowa City from August 20 to November 8, 2022.

Deadline and Writing Sample: Interested writers should send a literary focused curriculum vitae and a 10 to 15 page representative writing sample in English or English translation to bridgetownexchanges@state.gov by 11:59 p.m. AST on March 20, 2022.

Requirements: The IWP program is designed for established and emerging creative writers in any genre including fiction, graphic novels, drama, poetry, and screenplays. Applicants should have a significant publication record: at least one published book, screenplay, or play; or a record of publishing regularly over the previous two years in traditional or online media. Applicants must be proficient speakers of English, comfortable with cross-cultural dynamics, eager to engage with writers of diverse cultures, between the ages of 21 and 64 at the time of the program, non-U.S. citizens, and able to participate in the full 12-week program in the United States. Accommodations can be made for selected fellows with disabilities.

Program Description: Two IWP alumni have gone on to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. IWP provides a unique inter-cultural experience for established writers who have achieved literary distinction in their own countries, as well as for emerging writers who have demonstrated literary talent and an interest in contributing to the creative writing culture in their home countries.

IWP is designed to boost creativity and mutual understanding, facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration, further participants’ professional development, understanding of creative writing and publishing, and promote freedom of expression. Further details about the program are available on the IWP website https://iwp.uiowa.edu/residency .

Funding: Writers of fiction, graphic novels, drama, poetry, and screenplays are encouraged to apply for this fully funded opportunity!

Housing and Family: Due to housing limitations at the University of Iowa, and the intense nature of this residency, family members are not permitted to accompany the writer during the residency.