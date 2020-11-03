The Youths are at forefront of change says Powell

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 3rd November, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The Minister of Youth for St. Kitts & Nevis, Jonel Powell, is encouraging young people in his country to empower themselves with a solid education, whether it is skills based or academic.

Powell issued the charge as he declared Youth Month 2020 officially opened, during a recent media address.

The month is being marked under the theme, Celebrating Youth Creativity, Innovation and Resilience and is being used to recognize and celebrate the contributions and promise of young people, to nation-building.

The youth, said Powell, are the embodiment of the strength proclaimed in our national anthem…and they represent and demonstrate what is possible through creativity, innovation and resilience.

He promised that in 2021, the Department of Youth Empowerment intends to intensify its drive to fully establish, The Youths in ICTs and Mass Media initiative.

The program, explained the Minister, seeks to equip and empower young people as digital citizens and to incorporate and innovate ICT, to improve their lives and livelihood.

He opined that young people are at the forefront of change and innovation and that many have the spirit to make things happen.

What they now need, said Powell, is the space to excel.

Due to the Coronavirus, the Department of Youth has had to modify its approach to the celebrations of Youth Month, thus while some evens will be live and in person, others will be virtual.

Main Photo: Jonel Powell, Minister of Youth for St. Kitts & Nevis