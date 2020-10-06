Theme chosen for World Teachers’ Day resonates with education sector in St. Kitts and Nevis

By SKNIS,

The theme chosen for this year’s World Teachers’ Day “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future” resonates with the Education Sector in St. Kitts and Nevis, says Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell.

Minister Powell was at the time addressing the nation in celebration of the day on October 05. He said that in St. Kitts and Nevis, teachers at all levels must be “highly applauded for the many roles that they continue to play during this time of crisis.”

“The issue of teachers stepping out of their comfort zone and assuming leadership roles is not only timely but critical in terms of contributions that they have to make to provide remote learning, to support vulnerable populations, to reopen schools safely and to ensure learning gaps have been mitigated.”

The minister reiterated the contributions that the Federation’s teachers have made in leading during the pandemic.

“Hundreds of teachers took the initiative to use numerous online learning platforms as a means of continuing to engage their students in learning when schools were ordered closed for an indefinite period of time,” he said. “Many teachers availed themselves to be trained in delivering education in a virtual space. From every school in St. Kitts and Nevis teachers, who became known as champions, took on the added layer of responsibility to train their colleagues to teach online. This is a powerful example of teachers leading in crisis.”

The Education Minister said that the Federation witnessed many teachers leading in crisis when they reported to their schools daily during periods of lock downs and curfews to lend their support in ensuring that the students who requested a hot lunch were able to receive school meals five days per week.

Minister Powell said that the re-opening of the Early Childhood Centres on August 10, 2020, and the re-opening of the Primary and Secondary Sectors of our education system on Monday, September 7th 2020 “saw teachers taking on new roles such as online instructors, recess and lunch monitors, and health screeners.”

“Like nurses and doctors, teachers have joined the front line in helping to contain the spread of the Coronavirus,” he said. “Teachers have now become experts in reading body temperatures, screening students for persistent coughs and sneezes, enforcing the wearing of mask, washing of hands, and the practicing of proper hygiene. This again is another great example of teachers leading in crisis, as never before, where teachers are called upon to discharge such responsibilities.”