Thibou Avenue Man charged for gun and Ammo

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 25th September, 2023, (MyVue News.com)-Police in Basseterre have taken action to charge a Central Basseterre man for Possession of Firearm and

Possession of Ammunition.

They confirmed that two (2) warrants were issued for Jaheem Nisbett of Upper Thibou Avenue, McKnight.

Nisbett was arrested on September 22 nd, 2023 at the scene of the crime. He was

charged on September 24 th, 2023, at the Basseterre Police Station.

The offences were committed on September 22nd, 2023, at Lower Prickley Pear Alley, St. Kitts.