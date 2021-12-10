This weekend’s Calypso Eliminations to be “powered” by The Cable

The number of viewers who have been following the St. Kitts & Nevis Carnival events online is expected to dramatically increase in the coming days, as the activities for the 50th Anniversary of Sugar Mas begin to take shape.

This year, all events streamed on Facebook and YouTube by the National Carnival Committee, are being “powered” by The Cable, which is the official Telecommunications Partner of Sugar Mas 50, and the provider of the internet services required for the live broadcasts.

Recognizing that thousands of fans throughout the world, and here in St.Kitts & Nevis, will be logging on to view the major events, the technical team for the Committee has been working overtime to ensure that all future streams are aired without difficulty.

The need for the re-assurances is coming after last week’s unforeseen technical difficulties that caused the stream of the Soca Monarch Eliminations, to be abruptly suspended.

The National Carnival Committee has since apologized to the public and wishes, at this time, to make it unequivocally clear, that the break in the live stream was not the fault of the internet service provider.

The difficulties that were experienced were all related to internal issues, for which the Committee takes full responsibility and completely absolves The Cable.

The National Carnival Committee also wishes to assure the public that since agreeing to serve as the Official Telecommunications Partner, The Cable has provided first-class and reliable internet service for all events hosted to date. This includes providing more bandwidth than is normally required.

We, therefore, wish to thank the Management and staff at The Cable for their continued support and the high quality of internet service that is making it possible for us to bring these live events to homes and electronic devices of nationals far and near, as well as those Caribbean and international viewers, in so many countries.

The Committee invites all viewers to log on to this weekend’s Senior Calypso Eliminations, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, at carnival Village, from 8:00 p.m.

Log on: www.skncarnival.com; Facebook/skncarnival

Sugar Mas 50: Fun, Vibe, Energy!

Featured Image – Allamolu