Thomas charged under anti-corruption code

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) has been forced to rejig its squad for the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the United Arab Emirates next month.

This followed the International Cricket Council (ICC) provisionally suspending Devon Thomas on Tuesday and bringing seven charges against him under its anti-corruption code.

The seven charges against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman and part-time bowler are related to him playing in the Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi Ten10, and Caribbean Premier League tournaments, two years ago.

Thomas was accused of attempting to fix the outcome of matches, and obstructing investigations by either concealing, tampering with, or destroying evidence.

“The charges involve contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021,” the ICC said on its website.

“He has also been charged under several other codes, including failing to disclose full details of an approach in the Lanka Premier League 2021, Abu Dhabi T10 2021, and CPL 2021.”

The 33-year-old Antiguan has 14 days to respond to the charges; CWI is likely to announce his replacement in the 15-member squad for the Tour of the UAE later on Tuesday.

“CWI has been made aware that charges have been laid by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), involving West Indies player Devon Thomas,” a news release stated.

“CWI is not directly involved in the process, but remains firm in denouncing corruption in cricket, and fully supports the ICC ACU in its efforts to uphold the integrity of the sport.”

The news release added: “While the matter continues, CWI will not make any further comments in respect of these charges.

“In collaboration with ICC and the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA), CWI remains committed to sensitising and educating our players and officials on anti-corruption in sports.”

Thomas last played for West Indies in December when he made his Test debut against Australia at Adelaide. He has also played 21 ODIs — the last of which was against hosts Australia a decade ago in Melbourne — and 12 Twenty20 Internationals.