Thompson charged for his escape

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 10th November, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-A West Farm man who used his visit to hospital to plot and execute his escape has now had more charges laid against him.

It was back on 29th October, when Alphonso Thompson, escaped from the JNF General Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient.

The Police say they have now charged the 50-year-old for the offence of Escaping Lawful Custody. He was charged on November 01, 2021.

On October 22, 2021, Thompson, who was convicted, for the offence of Making Use of Threatening Language and was sentenced to serve thirty (30) days in prison, escaped from the hospital.

A wanted poster was issued for him by prison authorities, and he subsequently turned himself in on 31st October.

He has since been returned to the prison facility.