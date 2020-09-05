Thousands of students heading back to classrooms Monday

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 4th September, 2020, (MyVue News.com) –The new school year is set to begin on Monday, 7th September, with students and teachers operating in a COVID-19 environment but under strict guidelines established by local health and education officials, to ensure that all are protected from the spread of the virus.

Ahead of the reopening, Minister of Education, Jonel Powell, gave the assurance that the government has done all in its power, to keep them safe.

He said the Ministry’s framework for the reopening of schools strikes a balance between the education needs of students and ensuring that health protocols are adhered to in a sustainable fashion.

He called on all parents, administrators, government, teachers and the community at large, to play their part in making the new term a safe and successful undertaking.

“The task of educating every child in St. Kitts & Nevis in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, is complex, but not impossible,” said Powell.

One of the measures being employed is a shift system that will see some students attending class during the morning period, while others getting their instructions at afternoons.

Social distancing, student tracking, hand washing and the use of sanitizers will also feature amongst the new protocols.

The Ministry of Education has also been engaged in school repairs, renovations and remodeling to suit the demands of COVID-19.

A number of new principals and deputies have also been appointed to the various primary and secondary schools.

There have also been a number of “Back to School” initiatives to help ease the financial burden of parents, many of whom have been forced into unemployment, due to the Coronavirus.

The packages have contained books, pencils, rulers, bags and other much needed supplies required by the students.

The wearing of masks by staff, students, and others working at the institutions, will be enforced, according to ministry officials.

Minister Powell said in a recent media address that though virtual learning has helped in some measure, nothing can truly replace the value of face to face instructions, but that they would want to ensure that the environment is safe for classroom sessions.

Both public and private schools were required to submit their education plans for face to face instructions. These have been reviewed and and endorsed, with some using what is being called a “blended approach”, meaning that they will utilize both virtual learning and classroom sessions.

The ministry has already released its guidelines for the reopening, and a series of parent teachers association meetings, to allow parents to dialogue with school leaders as part of the joint commitment to keep the virus from affecting the school population.

The first term of the new year will end in early December.