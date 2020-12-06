Three major carnival fetes cancelled

Basseterre, 6th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- A sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in St. Kitts & Nevis, has caused the organizers of three major carnival events, to cancel their activities.

In its release on Saturday, (5th December, 2020), the owners of the popular Cooler Fete, explained that “following today’s Ministry of Health, announcing 3 new COVID-19 cases, and their call for citizens to avoid crowds, “…we regret to inform you that we must bring all plans and intent with CoolerFete Blaq, to a halt.”

They said that while they may be able to provide all the “pros to hosting events during this time, the CaneJuice team must also recognize that the major con would be for our brand to be the source of a super community spread.”

The continued, “We are therefore making the responsible and wise decision to cease current plans.”

They have promised to begin refunding all ticket buyers, from Monday, 7th December, 2020. The event was scheduled for Saturday, 19th December, 2020.

Similar decisions to cancel planned events have been announced by the organizers of what was billed as Tailgate, that was scheduled for Saturday, 5th December, and Breaking Dawn.

Both have also expressed that their decisions were driven by concerns to prevent the spread of the virus.

But organizers of Breaking Dawn, which is the same group that has hosted the popular and long running Inception fete, indicated that because of the restricted numbers placed on entertainment events, “these constrains hamper the quality of the event that our patrons have grown accustomed to.”

They have indicated that they have cancelled all activities for the rest of 2020.

(file photo)