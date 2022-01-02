Three Named in Queen Honours for New Year’s

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 2nd January 2021, (MyVue News.com)-Three outstanding nationals of St. Kitts & Nevis have been named in the 2022 New Year’s Honours, released over the weekend by the Office of the Governor-General.

The awardees have been recognized by Queen Elizabeth II, for their contributions in the fields of tourism, public service, and business.

For his contribution to tourism, as Permanent Secretary and owner and pioneer of the Bird Rock Beach Hotel, Larkland Richards has been presented with the Order of the British Empire, OBE.

Richard, who is now a lawyer, also made history as the first black national to be elected President of the St. Kitts & Nevis Hotel & Tourism Association.

The former Deputy Governor-General for Nevis, and former President of the Nevis Island Assembly, Marjorie Morton, has been named as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, MBE.

Morton was recognized for her contribution to governance and public service.

For his contribution to business enterprise, Peter Coury has been hailed for his longstanding contributions as a businessman and is now a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, MBE.

The awards were included in the annual list of honourees announced at the start of each year, giving recognition to citizens across the Commonwealth.

Featured Photo: Marjorie Morton, MBE