Three Times The Charm: Spurs and Village Each Score Three In Wins

SKNFA

It was a seven goal thriller on the weekend in the SKNFA Premier League at the Warner Park as Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs and Rams Village Superstars each enjoyed victories over their opponents.

In the case of Village they dispatched Trafalgar Southstars 3-1 while Spurs

dismissed S-Krave Newtown United 3-0.

Scoring for Village, Kimaree Rogers 4th min, Travis Rogers struck twice in the 50th & 72nd minute.



Scoring for South stars, Dylon Morton (pk) 66thmin.



Spurs scored two of their three goals in the first half to go in halftime 2-0 up. It didn’t help Newtown’s cause that Levanje Liburd of Newtown was sent off in the 42nd minute after picking a straight red card.



Scoring for Garden Hotspurs Steve Archibald 7th min, Geovanni Lake struck twice 23rd & 52nd min