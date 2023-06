Tickets on sale for all CPL an WCPL venues  

Tickets are now on sale for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) matches. The 2023 CPL season gets underway on 16 August and the WCPL starts on 31 August.



The WCPL matches in Barbados and Trinidad will be double headers with the games featuring the home team from the Men’s CPL, giving ticket holders for these matches more action to watch and even better value.

With CPL having set another viewership record in 2022 with a total viewership of over 700 million the interest in the tournament has never been higher. This combined with the return of matches to Barbados for the first time since 2019 means this year’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever.



At present tickets are available to buy online with box offices opening in the next few weeks with more details on these opening times and locations coming soon.



Tickets are on sale at www.cplt20.com

Men’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023 Fixtures

Date and time Teams Venue Weds 16 August, 7 pm Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Thurs 17 August, 7 pm Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Sat 19 August, 10 am Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Sat 19 August, 7 pm Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Sun 20 August, 10 am Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Sun 20 August, 7 pm Saint Lucia Kings vsSt Kitts & Nevis Patriots Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia Wed 23 August, 7 pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vsJamaica Tallawahs Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Thurs 24 August, 7 pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Sat 26 August, 10 am Saint Lucia Kings vsTrinbago Knight Riders Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Sat 26 August, 7 pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Sun 27 August, 10 am Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Sun 27 August, 7 pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vsTrinbago Knight Riders Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts Wed 30 August, 7 pm Barbados Royals vsTrinbago Knight Riders Kensington Oval, Barbados Thurs 31 August, 7 pm Barbados Royals vsJamaica Tallawahs Kensington Oval, Barbados Sat 2 September, 10am Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Kitts & Nevis Patriots Kensington Oval, Barbados Sat 2 September, 8 pm Barbados Royals saint Lucia Kings Kensington Oval, Barbados Sun 3 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs vsTrinbago Knight Riders Kensington Oval, Barbados Sun 3 September, 8 pm Barbados RoyalsSt Kitts & Nevis Patriots Kensington Oval, Barbados Tues 5 September, 7 pm Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad Wed 6 September, 7 pm Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad Sat 9 September, 10am St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vsSaint Lucia Kings Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Sat 9 September, 8 pm Trinbago Knight Riders vsJamaica Tallawahs Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Sun 10 September, 10am Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Sun 10 September, 8 pm Trinbago Knight Riders saint Lucia Kings Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Trinbago Knight Riders Saint Lucia Kings Guyana Amazon Warriors vsJamaica Tallawahs Guyana National Stadium, Providence Thurs 14 September, 7 pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Saint Lucia Kings Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sat 16 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs vs Kitts & Nevis Patriots Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sat 16 September, 7 pm Guyana Amazon Warriors vsTrinbago Knight Riders Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sun 17 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs Saint Lucia Kings Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sun 17 September, 7 pm Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Guyana National Stadium, Providence Tues 19 September, 7 pm Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place Guyana National Stadium, Providence Wed 20 September, 7 pm Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2ndplace Guyana National Stadium, Providence Fri 22 September, 7 pm Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1 Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sun 24 September, 7 pm Final – Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023 Fixtures

Date Teams Venue Thurs 31 Aug Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Kensington Oval, Barbados Sat 2 Sept Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Kensington Oval, Barbados Sun 3 Sept Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Kensington Oval, Barbados Tues 5 Sept Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad Wed 6 Sept Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad Sat 9 Sept Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Sun 10 Sept WCPL Final – 1st place vs 2nd place Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

ABOUT THE REPUBLIC BANK CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE:

First started in 2013, the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. The broadcast and digital viewership in 2022 was 721.8million to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. Jamaica Tallawahs are the current Republic Bank CPL champions, and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The 2023 tournament will run from the 16 August to 24 September.